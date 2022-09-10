Sign up
172 / 365
Reservoir Sunrise
This is not SOOC. I couldn't use any of the shots I took with the 50mm.They just did not capture the scene.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th September 2022 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
So peaceful. fav.
September 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunrise!
September 12th, 2022
