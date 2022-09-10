Previous
Next
Reservoir Sunrise by pamalama
172 / 365

Reservoir Sunrise

This is not SOOC. I couldn't use any of the shots I took with the 50mm.They just did not capture the scene.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
So peaceful. fav.
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunrise!
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise