182 / 365
ICM
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
187
photos
84
followers
81
following
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
21st September 2022 9:44am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
moni kozi
ace
THIS is an awesome ICM! Well done!
September 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh! This is lovely - like an impressionist painting.
September 23rd, 2022
