More rain more mushrooms by pamalama
More rain more mushrooms

We have had 6 inches of rain this week. We are certainly out of the drought. I saw a few snow flakes this morning before dawn.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Pam

I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. Yikes snowflakes!
September 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Aw it looks so dainty, love the lighting.
September 23rd, 2022  
