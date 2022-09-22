Sign up
182 / 365
More rain more mushrooms
We have had 6 inches of rain this week. We are certainly out of the drought. I saw a few snow flakes this morning before dawn.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
2
0
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. Yikes snowflakes!
September 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Aw it looks so dainty, love the lighting.
September 23rd, 2022
