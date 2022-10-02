Previous
Water Smartweed by pamalama
191 / 365

Water Smartweed

I found these flowers floating on a pond near my house. I love all of the reflecting colors.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and reflections.
October 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab colours and beautiful bokeh effect
October 3rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like the bokeh background
October 3rd, 2022  
