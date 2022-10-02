Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
191 / 365
Water Smartweed
I found these flowers floating on a pond near my house. I love all of the reflecting colors.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
196
photos
88
followers
84
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd October 2022 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours and reflections.
October 3rd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab colours and beautiful bokeh effect
October 3rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the bokeh background
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close