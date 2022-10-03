Sign up
192 / 365
Pastel Sunrise
The sunrise was amazing this morning.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
4
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
196
photos
88
followers
84
following
Bill Davidson
This is really lovely….. and so aptly titled.
October 3rd, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
ace
wow
October 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
As you were downloading this I was capturing a sunset here in the South of the U.K. You have captured beautiful reflected colours.
October 3rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful reflections in the water
October 3rd, 2022
