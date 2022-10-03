Previous
Pastel Sunrise by pamalama
192 / 365

Pastel Sunrise

The sunrise was amazing this morning.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Bill Davidson
This is really lovely….. and so aptly titled.
October 3rd, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel ace
wow
October 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
As you were downloading this I was capturing a sunset here in the South of the U.K. You have captured beautiful reflected colours.
October 3rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful reflections in the water
October 3rd, 2022  
