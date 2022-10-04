Previous
Pratt's Falls by pamalama
Pratt's Falls

This is another waterfall that is near my house. I love how it is framed by the trees.
Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Christine Sztukowski
So very Beautiful and nicely frame Fav
October 6th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
October 6th, 2022  
