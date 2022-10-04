Sign up
193 / 365
Pratt's Falls
This is another waterfall that is near my house. I love how it is framed by the trees.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th October 2022 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
So very Beautiful and nicely frame Fav
October 6th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
October 6th, 2022
