4rth Lake

I spent the day in the Adirondack mountains with a friend, and our dogs. The leaves are at peak color there. The weather was perfect, and I felt like I was in some magical land. We go every year, and usually do a mountain hike with the dogs, but they are almost 12, and can't hike anymore. We visited 6 lakes instead. The dogs were happy. They got to do a lot of swimming.