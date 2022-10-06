Sign up
195 / 365
Autumn Wishes
I was very surprised to find this dandelion in my lawn. A strange sight for October.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Mags
ace
Lovely little details in your capture! Did you make a wish and blow? =)
October 7th, 2022
Pam
ace
@marlboromaam
I sure did! Thanks Mags :)
October 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
I hope your wishes come true, lovely shot and dof.
October 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully captured - hope your wishes come true, and not too many new dandelion plants in the lawn when we come to Spring!!
October 7th, 2022
