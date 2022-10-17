Sign up
Peak Colors
After a rainy hike down gorge the sun came out. It did not last long, and I was hoping for a rainbow, but that did not happen. There is less water then the last time I posted this spot.
https://365project.org/pamalama/365/2022-09-23
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th October 2022 4:21pm
moni kozi
ace
Superb colours
October 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I am not sure what I am more impressed by, the waterfall or the colours. Also great pov.
October 19th, 2022
