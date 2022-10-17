Previous
Peak Colors by pamalama
Peak Colors

After a rainy hike down gorge the sun came out. It did not last long, and I was hoping for a rainbow, but that did not happen. There is less water then the last time I posted this spot.
https://365project.org/pamalama/365/2022-09-23
Pam

I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Superb colours
October 19th, 2022  
I am not sure what I am more impressed by, the waterfall or the colours. Also great pov.
October 19th, 2022  
