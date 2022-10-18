Sign up
Previous
Next
204 / 365
White Birch
ICM
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
208
photos
89
followers
86
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
6
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
18th October 2022 4:24pm
moni kozi
ace
This is awesome
October 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
October 19th, 2022
