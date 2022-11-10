Sign up
225 / 365
Fly me to the moon
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
5
7
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
229
photos
92
followers
88
following
61% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th November 2022 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the inflight action.
November 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
And let me play among the stars... Lovely capture!
November 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super sight and capture - fav
November 10th, 2022
Anita W
That is incredible! Brilliant composition and focus on all the moving parts!
November 10th, 2022
365 Project
