Remember by pamalama
Remember

A flag flying on Skaneateles Lake in memory of William C. Johnson. U.S. Army veteran of the Korean war.

Thank you very much to all of the veterans out there who have served their country. I appreciate you.

This was taken yesterday when I visited The veterans memorial on Skaneateles Lake.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
KV ace
Awesome light and great sunburst… nice tribute for those who have served our country.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh, so moving, what a beautiful shot and a great tribute. fav.
November 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful tribute - so moving! fav
November 11th, 2022  
