230 / 365
Walking
I saw hundreds of these grackles while out walking the dog today. I hope that they are migrating, and just passing through. I think they always look angry, and their song is eerie. They do have a beautiful iridescent sheen on their heads.
15th November 2022
Pam
@pamalama
Photo Details
Tags
nov22words
Boxplayer
ace
They look beautiful and I've just googled their calls - very interesting.
November 15th, 2022
