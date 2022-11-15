Previous
Next
Walking by pamalama
230 / 365

Walking

I saw hundreds of these grackles while out walking the dog today. I hope that they are migrating, and just passing through. I think they always look angry, and their song is eerie. They do have a beautiful iridescent sheen on their heads.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
They look beautiful and I've just googled their calls - very interesting.
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise