Far by pamalama
231 / 365

Far

I walk a canal trail a couple times a week. It is an 8 mile hike one way. I only walk 2 miles of it. It would be to far to walk back to my car. This canal was originally 97 miles long, and linked the Susquehanna river to the Erie canal.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Pam

I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture in monotones!
November 17th, 2022  
Helene ace
love it in b&w. fav
November 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful black and white!
November 17th, 2022  
