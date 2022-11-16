Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
231 / 365
Far
I walk a canal trail a couple times a week. It is an 8 mile hike one way. I only walk 2 miles of it. It would be to far to walk back to my car. This canal was originally 97 miles long, and linked the Susquehanna river to the Erie canal.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
235
photos
95
followers
93
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th November 2022 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture in monotones!
November 17th, 2022
Helene
ace
love it in b&w. fav
November 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white!
November 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close