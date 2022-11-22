Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
237 / 365
Timekeeper
The November word was heart, and not hearts oops. At least I learned how to make bokeh hearts. Maybe I can make turkey bokeh tomorrow.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
241
photos
97
followers
94
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd November 2022 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close