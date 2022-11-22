Previous
Timekeeper by pamalama
237 / 365

Timekeeper

The November word was heart, and not hearts oops. At least I learned how to make bokeh hearts. Maybe I can make turkey bokeh tomorrow.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
