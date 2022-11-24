Sign up
238 / 365
Frosty Start
It warmed up quickly, and was a beautiful day spent with friends, and family. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone that celebrates.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
242
photos
97
followers
94
following
65% complete
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th November 2022 8:16am
Milanie
ace
great focusing
November 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
You captured some lovely details in the ice crystals.
November 25th, 2022
