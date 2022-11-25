Previous
Orchid by pamalama
239 / 365

Orchid

25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Mags ace
Beautiful macro!
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful macro, I love these faces in the orchids, reminds me of a tiger ;-)
November 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Superb detail
November 28th, 2022  
