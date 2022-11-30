Previous
Good bye November by pamalama
241 / 365

Good bye November

I spent the day at the hospital with my husband who has not been feeling very good for a few days. They admitted him, and hopefully he will only be there for a couple days. It was not the best ending to the month.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
bkb in the city
Sorry to hear that
November 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Hope he will feel better soon.
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
So sorry! Hope he'll be well very soon. These things seem to happen when we least expect it.
December 1st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wishing him a quick recovery.
December 1st, 2022  
