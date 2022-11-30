Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
241 / 365
Good bye November
I spent the day at the hospital with my husband who has not been feeling very good for a few days. They admitted him, and hopefully he will only be there for a couple days. It was not the best ending to the month.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
245
photos
99
followers
96
following
66% complete
View this month »
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Sorry to hear that
November 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Hope he will feel better soon.
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
So sorry! Hope he'll be well very soon. These things seem to happen when we least expect it.
December 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wishing him a quick recovery.
December 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close