242 / 365
Cheap Wine
https://youtu.be/z3cxoqD5J2E
Another extremely long day. A little Charlie Parr on the record player, and some red wine for dinner. I even picked up the 12 string, and played along for a bit.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
247
photos
99
followers
97
following
66% complete
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st December 2022 5:52pm
Tags
songtitle-91
