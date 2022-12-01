Previous
Cheap Wine by pamalama
242 / 365

Cheap Wine

https://youtu.be/z3cxoqD5J2E

Another extremely long day. A little Charlie Parr on the record player, and some red wine for dinner. I even picked up the 12 string, and played along for a bit.
1st December 2022

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
66% complete



Photo Details

