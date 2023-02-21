Previous
Landscape 2 by pamalama
312 / 365

Landscape 2

I photographed this boat house last fall. I never think about processing a colorful fall foliage scene in black, and white. I ended up liking this more then the color version.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Susan Wakely
Very nice boat house and reflections.
February 27th, 2023  
Mags
Looks secluded and so lovely.
February 27th, 2023  
Annie D
what a beautiful place
February 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty shot and I like the reflections.
February 27th, 2023  
