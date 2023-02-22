Previous
Next
Landscape 3 by pamalama
312 / 365

Landscape 3

This is an observation deck that overlooks a wetland habitat. One of my favorite places to visit. I took this in October. I thought it would be a good image for processing in black, and white.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
WOW! You've been getting some great black and white shots this month and this is amazing.
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise