347 / 365
Orange Paper
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
5
0
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
352
photos
124
followers
122
following
95% complete
Photo Details
4
4
5
5
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th March 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty color and lighting.
March 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
So perfectly folded and fabulous colour.
March 29th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
Attractive creation.
March 29th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Such beautiful color and great sharp lines
March 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2023
