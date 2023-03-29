Previous
Old Rose by pamalama
348 / 365

Old Rose

I was hoping that one of my daffodils would bloom for this day, but that was not happening. Thankfully I did have this yellow rose that I am drying. I patiently wait for springs arrival.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

