348 / 365
Old Rose
I was hoping that one of my daffodils would bloom for this day, but that was not happening. Thankfully I did have this yellow rose that I am drying. I patiently wait for springs arrival.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
29th March 2023 4:26pm
rainbow2023
