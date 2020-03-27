Previous
Blue by pandorasecho
Photo 3158

Blue

My husband bought these robes on a music trip to China in 1984, the year we were married. Today we were airing them out and decided to take pictures too
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Dixie Goode

