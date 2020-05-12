Previous
Through the door by pandorasecho
Through the door

Peering into my kitchen reveals that I truly do cover my walls with photos
12th May 2020

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Mary Siegle
Really well composed shot and an absolutely delightful peek into your kitchen and into your life. I love the feet prints.
May 14th, 2020  
