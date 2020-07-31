Previous
Attitude by pandorasecho
Attitude

She stole Dad’s hat and put it on backwards on her hood. “This is how the teenagers wear it, now watch me be a teenager.” And she Luther nose up, swung her hips and sauntered around like she was on a runway.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
