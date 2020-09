I posted a picture two days ago of my friends who were here visiting, then yesterday of the smoke in the air here. My friends got home and then a knock, grab your keys and go! Evacuation and their house and their 91 year old mom’s house are shown here. Burned in Talent Oregon on September 9. Photo not by us because people aren’t allowed in yet, but by a friend in the local news. The motorcycle her son had just bought is included in the casualties but the people are all safe.