3 PM Darkness by pandorasecho
Photo 3323

3 PM Darkness

Nearest fire to us was 60 miles away this morning and now it says 34. The smoke has covered the area all day
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details

