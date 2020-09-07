Previous
Next
Company by pandorasecho
Photo 3322

Company

Outdoors, cooked breakfast on the grill, and no hugs, but the tiny girl who was in daycare at 6 weeks old with my sons, is now 27 and over 6 feet tall and it was wonderful to see her and her boyfriend and her Mom
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise