Previous
Next
Meditation by pandorasecho
Photo 3332

Meditation

When the zoom class takes a ten minute “recess” she meditates.

The face is because she was also snoring
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
912% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise