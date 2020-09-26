Sign up
Photo 3341
End of the season
No functional indoor swimming pool here, so today we went in the rain because after this weekend there is no pool until June.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
