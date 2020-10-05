Previous
Pear pie by pandorasecho
Pear pie

My husband made a pie with the pears from the tree we planted in 1997 in memory of the boys “daycare grandpa” Dale. We lost him in May after losing Grandpa Paul in February and planting the plum tree. The Grandpa trees have been generous to us. 🍐
