Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3350
Pear pie
My husband made a pie with the pears from the tree we planted in 1997 in memory of the boys “daycare grandpa” Dale. We lost him in May after losing Grandpa Paul in February and planting the plum tree. The Grandpa trees have been generous to us. 🍐
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4508
photos
55
followers
52
following
917% complete
View this month »
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close