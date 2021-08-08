Sign up
Photo 3657
My books
I saw a poster with just tie dye book shapes as kites but wanted it with the books I’ve written. I’m feeling old and fat and wish I had a younger picture of myself in the right pose or better knew how to draw the lines. But it is what it is.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Bep
Love your creativity!
August 8th, 2021
