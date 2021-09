Harvest

Is it any wonder that Thanksgiving and harvest time goes hand in hand but there is something really luxurious and indulgent in harvesting a bounty you didn’t work for - in fact one that is the direct result of being negligent. I didn’t worry about trimming and weed whacking and because I didn’t do the chores I am rewarded. It reminds me of the parable of the sparrows who don’t toil but are provided for. A lesson in not sweating the small stuff.