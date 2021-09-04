Jade Buddha and Kichijoten

When I was a student in China we went to see the Terra Cotta soldiers, and there were these small children selling hand sewn, primitive but lovely baby clothing and toys. I began talking to one girl who was around ten. When she saw that I already had bought several items similar to what she had, she leaned in close and whispered that she had something better. I was nervous that she would offer me something illegal, but it was simply this beautiful statue of one of the 7 Buddhas who is no longer really seen as one of the seven at all.