Previous
Next
Long life and laughing Buddhas by pandorasecho
Photo 3685

Long life and laughing Buddhas

Both of these have stood on my bookshelf in my bedroom since I was a college student back in Beijing. That is a few lifetimes ago by now. I always thought they needed to go together because I would only want long life it was accompanied by laughter.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1009% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise