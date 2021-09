A journey to the Beloved

I’m not Catholic, but I taught for a couple years in a Catholic School and the Rosary was soothing and meditative. The green one .I got while teaching. There’d is rose scented and my husband got it for me while visiting the Vatican with his choir. The spiral stone is a rock painted by my granddaughter and given to me to be “the heart of Tafiti” from Moana. It turns the violent, betrayed spirit back into calm, loving nature.