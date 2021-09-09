Previous
Sunset Road by pandorasecho
Photo 3689

Sunset Road

This road runs through the edge of our property, but we never drive on it. My kids and now grandkids have always loved taking walks on it, and as the trees grew up, it became the only spot we can still see the sunset from.
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
