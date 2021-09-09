Sign up
Photo 3689
Sunset Road
This road runs through the edge of our property, but we never drive on it. My kids and now grandkids have always loved taking walks on it, and as the trees grew up, it became the only spot we can still see the sunset from.
9th September 2021
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Tags
sacredseptember
