Previous
Next
Anfractuous by pandorasecho
Photo 3933

Anfractuous

The idea of spiraling, meandering circuitous patterns made me look for something maze like in my tall grass. The closest seemed to be the circles of the flowers, or this shadows cast by tree branches in the bright sun.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1077% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise