Smoke in the air by pandorasecho
Photo 4042

Smoke in the air

So the sky is orange, the sun was really red which my camera always changes to white/yellow
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Photo Details

