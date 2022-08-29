Previous
Next
Meet the Teacher by pandorasecho
Photo 4043

Meet the Teacher

Friday was find your room and see the classmates and meet the teacher

Monday, is Third Grade begins for real

Yes, her teacher is tiny, but yes, she is getting tall
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise