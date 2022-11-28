Previous
When the sprinkles met all the sun by pandorasecho
Photo 4134

When the sprinkles met all the sun

Ok, bad, bad pun for the word metal

But the rainbow over my house - it really is back there beyond the sweet gum leaves. Was too gorgeous to pass up sharing
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 30th, 2022  
