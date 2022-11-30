Previous
Whoops, by pandorasecho
Photo 4136

Whoops,

Coming home after dropping Daisy at her school, I almost hit these three Bull elk standing in the driveway. They decided to get out of the way and casually strolled through the neighbor’s yard.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

carol white ace
Great capture, best not to argue with them 😁😁
November 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture. Definitely don't want to get in their way
November 30th, 2022  
