New Year’s Eve, quietly by pandorasecho
Photo 4533

I watched a movie and painted for the late night even though I spent the day with family, I passed on the dinner and bonfire and took it easy.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
