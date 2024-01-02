Previous
Memories by pandorasecho
Photo 4534

Memories

My grandpa filled his truck with elk and deer antlers, pronghorn horns, jackalope, big horn sheep and mountain goat racks and sold them in the summer to Yellowstone bound tourists.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise