Photo 4534
Memories
My grandpa filled his truck with elk and deer antlers, pronghorn horns, jackalope, big horn sheep and mountain goat racks and sold them in the summer to Yellowstone bound tourists.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
