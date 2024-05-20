Previous
A minute note by pandorasecho
Photo 4673

A minute note

Decided to go for the pronunciation that means tiny rather than time.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
completely charming, not in a minute way
May 20th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Maybe minute in size but BIG for the heart!
May 20th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Delightful- and she may be right. I have a plaque (can’t claim credit 😉) that says “Dad, you have loved me from the moment I was born BUT I have loved you for my whole life”
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise