Discuss
Photo 4673
A minute note
Decided to go for the pronunciation that means tiny rather than time.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
may24words
Francoise
ace
completely charming, not in a minute way
May 20th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Maybe minute in size but BIG for the heart!
May 20th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Delightful- and she may be right. I have a plaque (can't claim credit 😉) that says "Dad, you have loved me from the moment I was born BUT I have loved you for my whole life"
May 21st, 2024
