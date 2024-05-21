Previous
Next
He Benched me by pandorasecho
Photo 4674

He Benched me

For our 40th anniversary my husband had a friend of his make a bench from a chunk of a redwood tree that fell on our property awhile ago. He even inlaid our initials with contrasting woods.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Just beautiful
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise