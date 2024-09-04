Previous
Paul Miller and I by pandorasecho
Paul Miller and I

In about 1964

Dad was born on Sept. 4 1935 and Died Feb. First 1997.

So Had a piece of Birthday cake at the beach with my husband today, and smiled because I had two great men in my life b
4th September 2024

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
@pandorasecho
