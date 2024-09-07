Sign up
Photo 4783
Too soon
The leaves are turning and the pears are no longer green but they are so tiny this year
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Beverley
ace
I wonder why…it’s a lovely photo… I’m sure they’ll taste yummy
September 7th, 2024
