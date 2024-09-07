Previous
Too soon by pandorasecho
Photo 4783

Too soon

The leaves are turning and the pears are no longer green but they are so tiny this year
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Beverley ace
I wonder why…it’s a lovely photo… I’m sure they’ll taste yummy
September 7th, 2024  
