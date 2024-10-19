Sign up
Previous
Photo 4824
Finally captured the comet.
Mouth of the Smith River. Del Norte County, California on 10/18/2024
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th October 2024 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, that's great. Looks good. I had no luck.
October 20th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful! No sign of it here thanks to all my trees!
October 20th, 2024
