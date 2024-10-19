Previous
Finally captured the comet. by pandorasecho
Finally captured the comet.

Mouth of the Smith River. Del Norte County, California on 10/18/2024
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that's great. Looks good. I had no luck.
October 20th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderful! No sign of it here thanks to all my trees!
October 20th, 2024  
